Sparta fundraiser to benefit volunteer fire department

Sparta residents on Sunday to supported the township’s volunteer firefighters during a fundraising event,

The Sparta Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Sparta Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted “Raise the Barre & Pop the Bubbly,” combining fitness, fellowship and fundraising.

The event featured an instructor-led barre class, giving participants an opportunity to exercise while supporting the volunteer fire department. Following the class, attendees relaxed and enjoyed a glass of bubbly.

Organizers said the fundraiser is particularly important this year because recent township budget cuts have affected the Fire Dept.

Sparta’s volunteer firefighters regularly respond to emergencies throughout the township. Proceeds from the event will help cover expenses and provide the department with equipment and other resources needed to continue serving the community.

All of the proceeds will go directly toward expenses of the Sparta Township Fire Department.