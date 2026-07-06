Sparta High School Class of 1976 celebrates 50th reunion

The Sparta High School Class of 1976 celebrated its 50th reunion July 3 with a “Decade of the 70s” gathering at Lake Mohawk Golf Club.

More than 170 alumni attended the event, which was held indoors for part of the evening due to heavy rain before weather cleared, revealing a double rainbow and fireworks.

Attendees traveled from across the country to reconnect with former classmates, and the evening featured reminiscing, laughter and emotional reunions.

The reunion marked the third gathering for the Class of 1976, following events in 2011 and 2016. It was organized by the reunion committee, including Debbie Garland Bellina, John “Yosh” Hadley, Jim Milstead, Louise Davidson O’Neill, Renee Personette Paten, Jennifer Ward Phillips, Tina Aidala Rowan, Richard Roy and Karen Tanis Westbrook.

Some attendees discussed the possibility of a 60th reunion in the future.