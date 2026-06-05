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Torch Run carries ‘Flame of Hope’ through Sparta for Special Olympics
Sparta. Law enforcement officers participated in the 43rd Annual New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run in Sparta on June 5, joining thousands of officers statewide in carrying the “Flame of Hope” to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics New Jersey athletes.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 05 Jun 2026 | 01:18
Participants inthe 43rd annual law enforcement torch run
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Participants in the 43rd annual law enforcement torch run.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Participants in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey have a motorcycle escort Friday morning, June 7 in Franklin. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
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