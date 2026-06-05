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Torch Run carries ‘Flame of Hope’ through Sparta for Special Olympics

Sparta. Law enforcement officers participated in the 43rd Annual New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run in Sparta on June 5, joining thousands of officers statewide in carrying the “Flame of Hope” to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics New Jersey athletes.

Sparta /
| 05 Jun 2026 | 01:18
    Participants inthe 43rd annual law enforcement torch run
    Participants inthe 43rd annual law enforcement torch run ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Participants in the 43rd annual law enforcement torch run.
    Participants in the 43rd annual law enforcement torch run. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)