Area athletes shine during college spring sports season

Gaby Heim (Sparta High School) was a sophomore pitcher and played third base for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) softball team. Heim started in 37 games and had a .248 batting average, including 25 hits, 11 doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored for RPI.

The Engineers tallied an overall record of 25-13 with a mark of 11-3 on their home field. In the Liberty League, they went 10-4. RPI competed in the Liberty League Tournament where they were defeated by Ithaca College and Saint Lawrence University in contests held in Rochester, N.Y.

Kevin Matthews (Pope John High School) was a senior distance runner for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) men’s outdoor track and field team. Matthews earned All Metro Region honors in the 1,500 this year.

The Lions placed second in the team scoring at the NJAC Championships in Mahwah.

Grace Conrad (Sparta High School) was a sophomore pitcher for the Fairfield University (Connecticut) softball team. Conrad appeared in 10 games and struck out three batters for Fairfield.

The Stags finished with an overall record of 27-27 with a mark of 10-7 on their home field. In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) they went 19-7. Fairfield advanced to the MAAC Championship Tournament where they were defeated by Iona and Quinnipiac in games held in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Evelynn Austin and Marlie DiPalma, both graduates of Pope John High School, were members of the Stockton University (Galloway) women’s outdoor track and field program. DiPalma was a sophomore sprinter and jumper, and Austin was a sophomore distance runner.

The Ospreys placed third in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Outdoor Championships held in Mahwah.

Gabriella Pagano (Pope John High School) was a senior distance runner for the Rowan University (Glassboro) women’s outdoor track and field team. Pagano won the 5,000-meter run at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Outdoor Championships in Mahwah. Pagano placed 16th in the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in La Crosse, Wis. Pagano earned Second-Team All-America honors in the 5,000.

The Profs won the team crown at the NJAC Outdoor Championships.