Lake Mohawk Golf Club Women’s Association opens 2026 season

The Lake Mohawk Golf Club Women’s Association celebrated Opening Day on May 17, welcoming returning and new members for the start of the 2026 season.

Under the leadership of President Denny Kevil, Vice President Kristen Sullivan, Treasurer Kim Brick and Secretary Tairran Moschella, members were introduced to a variety of club activities and programs.

Offerings for the season include mah-jongg, canasta, cooking classes at Andre’s Restaurant, a book club, Fairway Flow Yoga and a trip to see “West Side Story” at the Paper Mill Playhouse.

The association also recognized the Garden Club, led by Esther Kashkin, for creating floral table arrangements for the event.

Golf Chair Cathy Wild provided information for both nine- and 18-hole players, including clinics, schedules, weekly games, tournaments, social golf opportunities and interclub play with Panther Valley, Newton and Black Oak.

Ringers Competition Chair Betsy Murphy explained the season-long competition format, while Sullivan highlighted the association’s ambassador program, which helps welcome and guide new members.

Members were also encouraged to embrace the “Out of Africa” safari-chic theme planned for the August Women’s Member-Guest Tournament.