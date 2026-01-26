Local youth runners advance to USATF nationals

Local youth runners Lexi Eck, Izaac and Bode Bagley, Liam and Ryan Zapata, Ben and John Barrett, and Weston Collier competed at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic New Jersey Association Cross Country Championships on Nov. 2 at Greystone Park in Morris Plains.

In the U8 division, Ben Barrett won the state championship with a personal-best performance, while Bode Bagley finished second. In the 3K race, Eck placed third in the 9–10 girls division. The 11-12 boys division featured qualifying finishes from multiple athletes, advancing the group to the USATF Regional Championships in Pittsburgh.

At the regional meet, Bode Bagley placed first and Ben Barrett finished second in the U8 2K race. Izaac Bagley placed third in the 11–12 boys division, and Eck finished fourth in the 9–10 girls 3K. John Barrett, along with Ryan and Liam Zapata, placed in the top 20, qualifying the group for the USATF Youth Cross Country national championships.

The national championships were held Dec. 13 in Shelbyville, Ind., where athletes competed in cold and snowy conditions. Bode Bagley finished fifth in the U8 2K race with a time of 7:50, earning All-American status.

Following the season, USA Track & Field New Jersey named Bode Bagley and Ben Barrett Co-Athletes of the Year for U8 boys cross country. Eck received the Chair Award in the 9–10 girls cross country division and was named runner-up for Athlete of the Year. Bode Bagley will also receive the Chair Award for U8 distance runner for track based on his 2025 USATF spring track performances in the 800- and 1,500-meter events.

The athletes will be honored Feb. 13 at the USATF New Jersey Awards Banquet. Coaches Christopher Moye, Will Riggs, Jennifer Bagley and Brett Bagley guided the athletes during the season.