Newton, Sussex Tech win $5,000 in T-Mobile sweepstakes

Newton High School and Sussex County Technical School are among eight New Jersey high schools to win $5,000 through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights $5K Fridays sweepstakes.

The national program, now in its third year, is awarding more than $8.4 million to schools in small towns, including weekly $5,000 prizes and a grand prize of a football stadium transformation valued at $1 million.

The eight New Jersey schools receiving $5,000 are North Warren Regional High School in Blairstown, Newton High School, Sussex County Technical School and five other schools statewide.

Schools interested in participating have until Sept. 18 to apply. Applying automatically enters schools into the weekly $5,000 drawings.

Beginning Oct. 8, the public will be able to vote to help determine which schools advance toward the grand prize. The program also features celebrity ambassadors Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski.

Organizers say the program gives communities an opportunity to rally behind their schools and potentially secure funding for athletic facilities and student programs. Loveland High School previously advanced to the Top 25 and received $25,000.