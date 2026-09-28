Sparta cross country captains Rossettini, Harms lead by example

There are many attributes that make Celia Rossettini and Sierra Harms, the senior captains for the Sparta High School girls cross country program very effective leaders.

This is summed up by the fact that both were voted as captain by their teammates. Through the first three weeks of September, Harms’ personal record is 22:38.

“[I help my teammates by] cheering them on during workouts and races and encouraging them to do what’s best for them as people,’’ Harms said.

Sparta head coach Sierra Horetsky has seen Harms improve in all aspects of the sport during her high school cross country career. Harms has been a Principal’s Scholar for all high school marking periods.

“Team leadership-joined sophomore year and has grown as both a runner and a teammate since then,’’ Horetsky said.

Rossettini placed first at Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Batch Meet No. 1, second at Warwick Wavemania and third at Back to the Mountain Invitational.

Rossettini earned Scholar Athlete Underclassmen Awards for the 2025-2026 school year.

“My confidence in my ability to compete at a high level in the sport has grown,’’ Rossettini said. “My love for running and this team has grown immensely over the years and I have developed leadership skills as a captain the past two years.

“I encourage my teammates during difficult workouts and help them through being nervous before races.’’

*The Spartans are scheduled to participate in the Shore Conference Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Holmdel Park...Sparta finished in second place in the team scoring at the Back to the Mountain Invitational in Woodland Park on Sept. 19.