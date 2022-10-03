Sparta graduates playing for Rutgers soccer

Faith Davis, Hope Davis and Bailey Kellenberger - all graduates of Sparta High School - are members of the Rutgers University (Newark campus) women’s soccer team this season.

In games played through September, Kellenberger, a midfielder and forward played in 10 games and started in eight of them, with a goal scored during that span.

Through September, Faith Davis, a junior defender played in nine games and started in three of them for Rutgers. She had an assist during that time.

Through the first full month of the regular season Hope Davis, a junior midfielder competed in 10 matches and started in one of them for Rutgers.

After 12 matches, the Scarlet Raiders posted an overall record of 6-5-1 and they were 3-4 at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they were 2-0. On October 8, the Scarlet Raiders are scheduled to welcome The College of New Jersey for an NJAC contest.

Michael Stellatella (Pope John High School) is a sophomore running back for the Montclair State University football program this year.

After four games, the Red Hawks tallied an overall record of 2-2 with a mark of 1-1 on their home field. On October 8, the Red Hawks are scheduled to host Kean University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

Anya Helmer (Sparta High School) is a senior defender for The College of New Jersey’s (Ewing) women’s soccer team this fall season. Helmer competed in six matches through the month of September for TCNJ.

After nine matches, the Lions had an overall record of 7-1-1 and they were 2-0 at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) TCNJ had a mark of 2-0. On Oct. 15, the Lions are scheduled to host Montclair State University.

David Heath (Pope John High School) is a sophomore offensive lineman for the Princeton University football program this season. The Tigers were 2-0 heading into the month of October. On Oct. 14, Princeton has a home Ivy League game scheduled to versus Brown University.

Gabrielle Pagano (Pope John High School) is a freshman competitor for the Rowan University (Glassboro) women’s cross country program this fall. Pagano placed ninth at the Osprey Invitational in Galloway, NJ on September 9.

The Profs placed third in the team scoring at the Osprey Open. On Oct. 29, Rowan is slated to participate in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships in Ewing.

Kevin Matthews (Pope John High School) is a freshman runner for The College of New Jersey’s men’s cross country program this season. The Lions won the team championship at Osprey Invitational in Galloway on September 9. On October 8, the Lions are scheduled to take part in the DeSales Invitational in Center Valley, Pa.

Hannah Davis (Sparta High School) is on the roster as a freshman competitor for The College of New Jersey’s women’s tennis program this year. Through the month of September, Davis had one victory in singles competition and three wins in doubles competition.