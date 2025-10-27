To the people of Sparta – I was originally going to title this message to you as “How I Remember Molly Whilesmith”, but I think it would be more appropriate to ask, “How do you remember Molly Whilesmith?”.

To give you a little background, just so you know where I am coming from. I served as an officer in Vietnam, served as the mayor of Sparta years ago, and then served as the Sussex County Director. I’m confident, and I hope you are, that I have some reasonable perspective as to what goes on. Some folks I have spoken to remember Molly Whilesmith as a fiscal guardian, one to fight to keep our tax payers money in our tax payers pockets. Other folks seem to remember her more for her valiant efforts to be sure that the people of Sparta were heard during her term on the council a while back. Others are enthused about her because she clearly has a vision of what Sparta is and what people want it to continue to be. So, I would say, I don’t want to remember what Molly “was” – I want to see her back in office doing it again. It’s a rare thing for a prior elected official to volunteer to come back into office, but Molly sees the importance of a strong, united council right now and we all see clearly that she would be a benefit to our council’s efforts.

Great Britain had its Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher. I see Molly Whilesmith that way. She is strong yet reasonable and will fight along with out existing council members to protect Sparta. I ask you to please consider voting for her to join our existing terrific team at a very difficult time.

My very best to you all in whatever decision you make.

Michael J. LaRose

Prior Mayor

Sparta Township