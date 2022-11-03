Supporting ‘students first’

As Election Day approaches I’d like to take the time to endorse the “Sparta Students First” slate. They have carried themselves with the utmost of dignity, integrity, transparency, and grace while being continually attacked and libeled throughout their campaign on social media. The slate “Advocating for All” continues to exhibit prejudice and bullying behavior as the other candidates show nothing but maturity in their restraint of pen and tongue and dedication to the integrity of their campaign by ignoring the libelous statements and focusing on the needs of the students, parents, and taxpayers.

Speaking of transparency, Kate Matteson, current Democratic Chairperson for the Sussex County Board of Elections and a former BOE member, is currently campaigning for and in support of this Advocating for All slate. She continuously attacks an acting Board Member on the resignations of certain educators knowing full well that the Board is restricted on what they can and cannot say to the public.

Additionally, a Students First candidate who had an amazing idea to have a month-long celebration for special education students and students with physical differences was judged by Kaitlyn Gagnon on social media without knowing anything about the personal history of that candidate. She is currently running for a 3 year seat on the Advocating for All slate.

Since Sparta Township Schools are the best in Sussex County, I propose we should be aiming these kids to be in the top 20 across the state, not the top 100. Not only will that benefit our children but the taxpayers will see a better return on their real estate investment. There is always a greater demand and higher property value in top performing public school districts. Parents will be confident that their children have secured future options while also pursuing their dreams and will be set up to support themselves and their families.

We want our kids to contribute to our growing society as educated adults and maybe even return to Sparta to continue the traditions we have set for our children with their future families.

Colleen Vanaman

Sparta