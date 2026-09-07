Knights of Columbus host annual Sparta Senior Summer BBQ

The Knights of Columbus Marquette Council 588 hosted its annual Sparta Senior Summer BBQ on Sept. 4, welcoming 50 local seniors for an afternoon focused on fellowship and community.

The event was led by council Chaplain Father Richard Carton and highlighted the organization’s commitment to its core values of community and respect for life.

For 125 years, Marquette Council 588 has supported the parish communities of Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, St. Thomas in Ogdensburg and Immaculate Conception in Franklin.