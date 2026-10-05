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Sparta fire department hosts annual Fire Prevention Week open house

Sparta. The Sparta Township Fire Department welcomed the community Sunday for its annual Fire Prevention Week open house, featuring fire safety activities, equipment demonstrations and information about volunteering.

Sparta /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 02:41
    Michael Yanko and Colton Steffen of Sparta pose in front of a fire truck.
    Michael Yanko and Colton Steffen of Sparta pose in front of a fire truck. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Chris Angelucci poses for a photo.
    Chris Angelucci poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Daniela Duru, Ayla Steffen, Bade Duru and Madelyn Adamas, all of Sparta, pose for a photo.
    Daniela Duru, Ayla Steffen, Bade Duru and Madelyn Adamas, all of Sparta, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Sparta Township Fire Department hosted its annual Fire Prevention Week Open House Sunday, Oct. 4, at department headquarters, 141 Woodport Road.

The free event gave residents an opportunity to learn about fire safety, participate in hands-on activities and view the equipment and apparatus used by local firefighters.

Visitors also met members of the Sparta Township Fire Department, asked questions and learned more about the work of local volunteers.

The department is entirely volunteer and had members available to speak with residents interested in becoming volunteer firefighters.

The annual open house was held as part of Fire Prevention Week and offered residents an opportunity to learn more about fire safety and the volunteers who serve the community.