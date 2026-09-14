Lake Mohawk Golf Club hosts ‘Out of Africa’ member-guest outing

Safari-chic was the dress code for Lake Mohawk Golf Club’s Aug. 26 Member-Guest Outing, an “Out of Africa”-themed event organized by members Bridget Sorenson and Sue Smith.

J. Thomas Jewelers sponsored the event, while Esther Kashkin and her gardeners, along with Eileen of I Branyl Floral Flowers, contributed jungle-themed floral arrangements.

Following lunch, golfers took part in a themed competition featuring awards and prizes.

The Member-Guest winners were:

First place: Betsy Murphy, Megan Orrichio, Pat Dermody and Andrea Emma.

Second place: Lauren Gould, Joan Gould, Denise Surdoval and Jane DePiero.

Third place: Cathy Wild, Jackie Lambe, Sandy Rose and Lori Gallagher.

Serengeti-Callaway: Renee Berry, Bridget Sorenson, Joan Donahue and Rachel Sturchio.

Best dressed: Beth Levy.

In other club news, Lake Mohawk Golf Club horticulturists Holly Gouger and Jill Cadorin earned two first-place awards and one second-place award in the 2026 State Fair’s “Rhythm and Blooms” themed competition.

Lake Mohawk Golf Club Garden Club volunteers also are preparing table decorations for the fourth annual St. Jude’s Ray of Hope fundraiser golf outing. Volunteers will select blooms from Sunset View Farms and greenery from the club for the event.